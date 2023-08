This week PSL results

Online Reporter

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches played on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday

Dynamos 0-0 Simba Bhora

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Yadah 2-0 Sheasham

Saturday

Black Rhinos 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-0 Cranborne Bullets

FC Platinum 2-0 Highlanders

Green Fuel 1-0 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Triangle

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Caps United

Latest Standings