This week’s Top 10 songs with DJ Prince Eskhosini

The producer edition continues as I want people to get to know those behind the music they love. Below is a list of songs that were produced by Nateoktopus.

1 Nateoktopus – Xolile

2 Nateoktopus – Zithande

3 Nateoktopus feat Khaiya Memoe – Nqaba

4 Jeys Marabini – Xola

5 Nateoktopus – Ngawuzw’umoya Wami (remake)

6 Nateoktopus feat N-qor – Sleepless Nights

7 Nateoktopus – Would You Love Me?

8 Lesley Kampila – Ungowami

9 Lesley Kampila – Ngihlanyiswa Nguwe

10 Jeys Marabini feat Iyasa – Ngizobuyela

Below is a brief profile of Nateoktopus:

Question: Who is Nateoktopus?

Answer: Nateoktopus is a Bulawayo-based producer born Nathaniel Tanyaradzwa Chipunza. I attended Thomas Rudland Primary School and did my high school education at Milton High School and Northlea High School.

Q: When did you venture into music?

A: Music is something that I was born in. I started playing drums at the age of eight. Then I learnt how to play the piano, guitar, and bass. I taught myself how to play all of these instruments hence my friends named me “Oktopus”.

Q: Which artistes have you worked with?

A: I have worked with a lot of talented guys from our beautiful city that include the late Cal_Vin for whom I produced an album and the hit song Banjalo Abantu, a song that left a mark in his career.

I have also done some work for Willis Wataffi, XMile, Prince Eskhosini, Novuyo Seagirl, Msiz’Kay, Hwabaraty, Sandra Ndebele, and Jeys Marabini just to name a few. I’ve also worked with local guys that have made a mark globally including Black Umfolosi, Stango and Nongoma and my brother and mentor Dumi Ramadu.

Q: What do you think can be done to improve the city’s arts scene?

A: Firstly, I think we need to unite as artistes and have one goal. Then, we need to invite the local businesspeople as well as our Government and we speak with one voice. At first, it might not work, but I’m sure with time and when they see our commitment, we’ll win.

Q: What’s your advice to up-and-coming artistes?

A: My advice is simple. There is no formula in this game, just be you, do you and keep making music. One day, our God or our ancestors will open doors for you. So just keep hustling.