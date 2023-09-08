This week’s Top 10 songs with DJ Prince Eskhosini

1. Zula Zula — Absoll Luz

2. Umona — Maluka

3. Nguwe Wedwa — Floppy Flows

4. Confession — Browney

5. Patreck (Azvibhadare) — Professor feat Diliza

6. Low key — D Craze

7. A Vibe — Traggz

8. Izitha — Lola M

9. AmaDragon — Samapiano

10. More life — Den Cruise

Topping the charts this week is Absoll Luz with the track, Zula Zula. Below is a profile of Absoll Luz.

Q. Please tell us about yourself.

A. My name is Abraham Sandile Juba known as Absoll Luz in the music scene. I was born and raised in the City of Kings and Queens.

Q. How did you venture into music?

A. When I was in high school (David Livingstone Secondary School), I joined an a cappella group at the school called Voices of Glory. When I transferred to St Bernard’s High School, I joined a group called Sweet Harmony. Around 2020, I recorded my debut single with Motion Tellers titled Love Me As I Am. It was a gospel track where I expressed how grateful I was.

Q. The song Zula Zula, what inspired it and who did you work with?

A. I worked with Bobzin and Siya P on the track. The song came from a place of trying to give hope to people to pursue their dreams and to encourage them not to give up.

Q. What do you think makes a good song?

A. The ability to be yourself matters in music as it is a way of life. If you are authentic, I think it goes a long way.

Q. What do you think artistes from the city should do to be recognised?

A. Since we live in a world that is constantly changing, I think the use of social media goes a long way in getting one’s music to the people. Also, simple things like promoting your own music in your neighbourhood work as I did so during my days at high school.

Q. They say Bulawayo does not have its own sound. What is your take on that?

A. I think that there is so much talent in the city. We have people who are actually producing their own sound such as King Ryder, K Martin, Soulo Deep, Collin Sauce Man, Mprincebeatz, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, and Noma. So, there is so much new sound in the city that just needs to be exposed and accompanied by nice lyrical content.

Q. How long have you been in the music industry?

A. It’s been three years now.

Q. Which artistes have you worked with?

A. I have worked with Bobzin, Siya P, Mprincebeatz, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Limzy, Buffalo Bill, Luka Revees, K Martin, Bigsmiles, Ornet Cala, Sparks 45, Lungz D, Prey, I am praise, Siya P, Uno XO and Lynden among others.

Q. How many albums do you have?

A. I have singles, Cold, Zula Zula, Mfazi Wephepha, Love Me As I Am, I Can’t Imagine and an EP that’s coming up.