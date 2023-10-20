This week’s Top 10 songs with DJ Prince Eskhosini

1. Dorothy Chipo – Mununuri

2. Blessings – J Van & Joseph Black

3. Zula Zula – Absoll Luz

4. Umona — Maluka

5. Nguwe Wedwa – Floppy Flows

6. Confession – Browney

7. Patreck (Azvibhadare) – Professor feat Diliza

8. Low Key – D Craze

9. A Vibe – Traggz

10. Izitha — Lola M

Topping the charts this week is Dorothy Chipo with the track, Mununuri. Below is a profile of the artiste.

Q. Please tell us about yourself.

A. My name is Dorothy Chipo. I’m a singer, songwriter, recording artiste and worship leader.

Q. How did you venture into music?

A. I’ve been a church singer for as long as I can remember, doing solos, being a cantor, a praise and worship leader, and a crusade singer. I started songwriting years back in my teens and never stopped.

Q. The song Mununuri, what inspired it and who did you work with?

A. The song was officially released in April 2017 but we have just released the video with Black Orient. It was written by Dr Comfort Manyame. I was under his wing at Sound of Worship Academy at the time. I was living in Texas USA when we recorded it. Nigel Nyangombe produced it.

Q. How long have you been in the music industry?

A. Officially, I joined the quest of mainstream music recording artistry in 2012. I was part of a gospel group then I released my debut album in 2015.

Q. Which artistes have you worked with?

A. I’ve worked with several artists, but I’ll mention those I’ve managed to feature on some of my tracks. For example, on my debut album, the music was done by the Outfit Band. I also did a track with Dee Moses, Tinashe Mutandwa, another with Gamu Hondo, another with Pastor G, Dr Comfort Manyame, and Fig Worship Culture to mention a few. I’ve also had the privilege of working with several different producers over the years.

Q. How many albums/EPs/singles do you have?

A. I have one album from 2015 and almost 10 singles. The most notable track would be Trust, a gospel/Amapiano track produced by Melowex.

Q. Which music genre do you specialise in?

A. I have been open to singing different genres of gospel music and have not been shy to experiment with different sounds with the sole purpose of packaging a message of hope in the Lord Jesus Christ. I’m basically a Jesus person.

Q. What do you think makes a good song?

A. Besides being musically correct, a good song should accomplish its intended purpose for the audience.

Q. What do you think artists from the city should do to be recognised?

A. If I knew the answer to this question, I’d have gone far. Until I figure it out, you can join me in working on the craft as best as we can and trusting God to do the rest.

Q. They say Bulawayo doesn’t have its own sound. What’s your take on that?

A. I’m one artiste who loves diversity. Some artistes are so distinct in their sound and that’s important. But some are versatile and brave enough to explore, and that’s great too. Over and above that, it’s important to be true to who one really is and to be able to connect with the recipients of the art.