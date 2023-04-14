This week’s Top 10 songs with DJ Prince Eskhosini

1. Ndapota – Majoer Prodi

2. Tshona Malanga – Majoer Prodi

3. Ziyakhala – Mawiza

4. Ezami – Dr Love NJ

5. Touch – Lamas Ellz feat various artists

6. Hot Sauce – Kuly Tangu

7. Ain’t loyal – Cashies

8. Ebhawa – Teekay G

9. Eredication- Alexia feat Proff

10. Call me – Curry C

Topping the charts this week is Majoer Prodi with the song Ndapota. Below is a profile of the artiste.

Q. Who is Majoer Prodi?

A. I’m a multi-hyphenated new-age Afrocentric performer and musician affectionately known as Majoer Prodi. My real name is Pride K Mhlanga. I come from a long line of successful artistes and sportspersons, namely Willard Khumalo with my maternal great-grandfather being author NS Sigogo.

Q. The song Ndapota, what inspired it?

A. Ndapota was inspired by the 1992 hit song Murambinda by Paul Mpofu. I decided to give the song a new-age Amapiano feel while trying to reach out to two generations musically. It was produced by Seewelltone.

Q. What is your music genre?

A. I am multi-hyphenated so where my spirit leads me, I will gladly adjust. As long as it’s good music, then we shall serve the audience. I am a musician and performer. My niche is in an Afro-centric identity value.

Q. How has your musical journey been like?

A. My journey in the music industry has been a thrill honestly. It hasn’t been easy, but the obstacles have been making every moment beautiful. From watching people I look up to on TV to sharing the stage with some of them has been an amazing experience.

Q. How many albums and EPs have you released?

A. I have three albums and two EPs — Tryna Be and Semideus. I also have a studio album titled Wena Wensundu which has five regional collaborations.

Q. Looking at the local entertainment scene, would you say it’s getting better or do we still have a long way to go?

A. As much as there is a long way to go, there is so much progress. The audience has since started embracing local art and day by day, they are getting used to consuming local content.

Q. Artistes have been complaining about not getting the support they deserve, what do you think should be done?

A. I think the lack of knowledge is killing us. At the same time, it is up to us to do things that allow us to be who we want to be. For example, other artistes complain about being excluded from some big shows. Instead, we could channel that energy into sourcing our own funds and hosting our own events. We are in a modern tech society where we can also use social media to our advantage. Also, we need to take time as artistes to ask those who have been in the industry about the things we do not understand.