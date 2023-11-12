Thobela Arts Foundation gets international recognition

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THOBELA Arts Foundation has been nominated for the FOYA Southern Africa Awards.

The art foundation which is big on preserving Imbube and culture has been nominated in the Outstanding Entertainment Founder of the Year award category. Its director, Oscar Siziba said: “Just to be nominated for this award is amazing. It’s a good profile boost for us because it’s an international breakthrough.

“It clearly shows that our works are being seen publicly and recognized, not only locally, but internationally.”

He said the nomination also reflects that art knows no boundaries and limits.

“It gives our country honorship as it’s international recognition. Other nations will get to know that Zimbabwe is truly a hub of creative arts,” Siziba said.

He said they are happy to receive their first international nomination as an organization.

The FOYA Southern Africa Awards are regional awards organised by FOYA Awards Global. The awards exist to recognise and appreciate young founders contributing to the development of the African contintent. – @TashaMutsiba