Thobela Arts Foundation, Rockup Studioz launch imbube competition. . . winner to receive recording deal

Mthabisi Tshuma , Showbiz Writer

AN imbube competition for budding groups in the genre will be held on Saturday at YWCA (9th Avenue and Lobengula Street) where the winners are set to be presented with a recording deal.

The event that starts at midday is being organised by Thobela Arts Foundation and Rockup Studioz as a way of uplifting and inspiring young and up-and-coming imbube groups.

Thobela Arts Foundation director Oscar Siziba said seven groups will compete with Ithokazi Lejongosi being the guest act.

“The love of imbube inspired me to continue hosting such events as it is a continuation of celebrating the imbube milestone. This time around, I’m working with Rockup Studioz run by Neshville.

“A panel of judges will determine the winner from the seven contestants,” he said.

In the running are UFasimba Home of art based in Gwanda, Ikhwezi Lokusa based in Filabusi (Gwanda State University), A.S.A from Khami imbube group, Umdumazulu Cultural Ensemble from United College of Education in Bulawayo, Abadala Bodumo, Amawaba imbube group and Indosakusa teenagers.

– @mthabisi_mthire