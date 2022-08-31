Thokozani Super Sounds to represent Matebeleland South at Road to Fame

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TSHIBILIKA music group Thokozani Super Sounds is set to represent Matabeleland South at the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals after coming out tops in the provincial competition that was held this past weekend at Malaxo Beer Garden in Beitbridge.

The Matobo-based group which walked away US$2 500 richer outshone competition from nine other emerging groups from around the rainbow province. In second position was Beitbridge-based Ziyaduma Express which performed sungura music and won US$1 500. On position three were Zondamthakathi which performed maskandi music and earned US$1 000.

Other groups that competed were Vumbachikwe Band, Insiza Super Sounds, Mkhando Boys Super Sounds, Fumubashe Band, Fugees Band, Takalang Band, Babirwa Band and Tsunami Sounds. Their sets were in various genres that included tshibilika, sungura, hip-Hop and maskandi.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Matabeleland South provincial arts manager Percy Vela said the talent displayed exposed the raw talent that is scattered around the province.

“The competition went well and it was well attended by the Beitbridge community. Covid-19 affected the hosting of these competitions for three years and starved these bands of a platform to showcase their talent.

“Thokozani Super Sounds, a group from Kezi, Matobo district, thrilled crowds with its Tshibilika music,” Vela said.

He said the group is now preparing to represent the province at the national finals to be held on October 1 in Harare.

So far, the competition has been held in Bulawayo where Orchestra Zealous, a sungura outfit came out tops. Masvingo is set to host its finals on September 10 in Triangle followed by Midlands on September 17.

The competition, Zimbabwe’s largest grassroots talent identification programme run by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, was last held in 2019. – @mthabisi_mthire