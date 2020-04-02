Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital to have uninterrupted power supply

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THORNGROVE Infectious Diseases Hospital is set to have uninterrupted power supply after a local company approached the institution and offered to provide and set up a solar system for back-up power for the hospital’s isolation ward.

The hospital already had solar power for times when it cannot access power from the national grid due to power cuts, however the solar power was supplying selected wards.

The new power plant will ensure that patients and staff are not plunged into crisis and that critical hospital equipment can be used 24/7 without interruption. Essential equipment that need uninterrupted power supplies include respirators, ventilators and oxygen tanks.

The solar system is being installed by Chloride Zimbabwe, the makers of Exide batteries.

The company representative said they were touched by the need of communities and business to partner in the fight against covid-19.

“We are company whose core ethics are to change the lives of people and we just happen to make batteries. We therefore identified need. There has been so much talk about communities joining hands in the fight against Covid-19 and we asked ourselves about what we could do to join the fight and do our part. So, we approached the city council and then this project started.

“We will set up and install solar system for the isolation hospital and we hope that this is only the beginning of a lasting relationship with the hospital and with council. We hope by this small gesture, we are making our contribution and more of such small gestures from more of our community members will all end up in a much bigger donation,” said Chloride Zimbabwe regional manager Ms Rudorwashe Shiringo.

Meanwhile, a local organisation, Thuthuka Matabeleland Trust led by Mr Dakamela Ncube also donated groceries for patients at the hospital which included mealie meal, instant porridge, biscuits and powdered soups.

The director of the trust said he hoped that more Bulawayo residents take up initiatives to develop the city and its structures.

“I have travelled across the country and have noted with admiration what some people do in their communities. Yes, the Government has a mandate to work and provide for its people, however there is so much that we can do to better our conditions of existence. Let us take up initiatives to do our own things and build our own dreams,” he said.

Another organisation, Bulawayo abuse donated face masks for use at council health centres across the city.

The Mayor Councillor Solomon Madlala Mguni and Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, who were present both reiterated the need for Bulawayo to come together in the fight against the Covid19 virus.

“This requires us as Bulawayo to come together. It’s not a time for politics or blame games but a time to fight together for our health and for the health of our loved ones. It is acts such as these that give hope sanity and our gratitude goes to our donors. As city of Bulawayo we will continue to work and partner with stakeholders as the health of the people of this city,’ said the mayor. The town clerk urged people to abide by the standing rules and regulations that have been put in place to combat the spread of [email protected]_tshuma.