Thousands celebrate Independence in the Midlands

Midlands Bureau

THOUSANDS of people gathered at Mkoba Stadium in the Midlands, which was the main venue for the Independence Day festivities.

The country celebrated 43 years on 18 April.

People from Gweru and other districts in the province braved the chilly weather that characterised the city of progress in the morning with the stadium filling up as early as 8am.

The commemorations officially started immediately after the arrival of the reviewing officer, the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mr Abiot Maronge, just before 11am.

After inspecting the parade, Mr Maronge read the President’s speech.

In the true spirit of celebration, a number of groups which included officers from Whawha Prison, Midlands State University (MSU) and other groups entertained the crowd with many expressing their joy in celebrating the country’s 43 years of freedom.

Choral and dance groups, ZRP and Thornhill Airbase officers as well as poets from Gweru entertained the gathering.

Also in attendance was Gweru Mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi.

Cllr Kombayi said every Zimbabwean must cherish the Independence Day which came after a protracted armed struggle which saw many brave freedom fighters losing their lives.