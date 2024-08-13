Thousands celebrate Zimbabwe heroes, heroines

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube inspects quarter guard during Heroes Day commemorations at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Bulawayo yesterday

Chronicle Writers

THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life thronged the Provincial Heroes Acres in Bulawayo, Lupane, Gweru, and Gwanda to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of the fallen and surviving liberation struggle icons whose bravery brought independence from colonial rule in 1980.

Joining the rest of the country to pay tribute to the gallant sons and daughters of the soil, a multitude of people had gathered at the provincial venues as early as 8am, turning the usually quiet shrines into a hive of activity as the event was charged with a sense of reverence and unity.

President Mnangagwa presided over the main event at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare while Provincial Ministers of State and Devolution led the proceedings at the provincial level and read the President’s speech.

In Bulawayo, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, who was accompanied by service chiefs, municipal officials, and senior Government officials, joined the families of fallen heroes and heroines on a tour of graves and interacted with members of the public.

During the event, a total of 30 war veterans and ex-detainees were conferred with medals of honour in recognition of their contribution to the liberation struggle.

The provincial heroes’ shrines bustled with life as the uniformed forces performed displays that drew the attention of the bumper crowd with officials joining families in the laying of wreaths on the graves of their loved ones.

Minister Ncube, together with service chiefs, led the procession to lay wreaths on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The gathering was marked by a sense of camaraderie and reminiscence as families assembled on the graves of their loved ones, evoking memories of painful loss and dejection while being comforted by the honour and massive attendance.

Solemn conversations dominated the space as individual groups reflected on the selfless acts of heroism that shaped the country’s history and defined the nation’s collective identity.

“Heroes’ Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us. It’s a day of reflection, gratitude, and renewal of our commitment to upholding the ideals that our heroes fought for,” firebrand Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson and former war veterans’ leader, Cde Jabulani Sibanda, said.

Reiterating the need to preserve the legacy of the heroes, Bulawayo provincial chairman for war veterans’ children, Cde Gift Muhomba, said all Zimbabweans must continue honouring the sacrifices made by the country’s liberators.

“Their bravery and dedication will always be remembered and celebrated. The event serves as a poignant reminder of the unity and resilience of the Zimbabwean people in the face of adversity,” he said.

“It stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism and sacrifice that binds the nation together in remembrance of its heroes.”

In Matabeleland North province thousands of people of all ages swarmed the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Lupane to remember and celebrate the life of fallen heroes. Minister of State, Cde Richard Moyo, led the proceedings and read President Mnangagwa’s speech around mid-morning. Among the crowds were service chiefs, civil servants, relatives of fallen heroes and heroines together with villagers.

A total of 200 war veterans and ex-detainees were conferred with medals in recognition of their contribution to the war of liberation from British rule leading to the attainment of independence in 1980.

One of the locals, Mrs Sikhathele Ndiweni, said she brought her grandchildren to the heroes’ acre to keep the memory of her late husband Mr Privilege Ndiweni alive in the family lineage.

“I want my grandchildren to remember their grandfather as a man who sacrificed a lot for the independence of this country,” she said.

“It’s important for the youth to be taught about the history of the country and the part played by our national heroes in fighting for the independence of our country.”

The Midlands Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Gweru and other shrines across the province’s seven districts were equally busy as scores of people commemorated the sacrifices made by fallen heroes to liberate the country.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube led the proceedings that started at around 9am with the national anthem followed by solidarity speeches from war veterans, war collaborators, and other affiliates.

Cde Nhamo Mutekeri, who was known as Cde Combat Mbada during the armed struggle, said the day was special for all Zimbabweans.

“This is a special day that promotes national unity as it serves as a reminder of the country’s shared history and struggles, fostering national unity and solidarity.

“This day instills national pride and a sense of identity among Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad,” he said.

Kwekwe Ward 10 councillor Dr Solomon Matsa who was also at the Heroes Acre said the commemorations play a vital role in Zimbabwe’s national calendar, serving as a poignant reminder of the country’s history, values, and aspirations.

River Valley Properties hosted the Shurugwi District Heroes Day commemorations in Shurugwi where over 2 000 people attended the event.

The company, led by prominent philanthropist Dr Smelly Dube, donated 30 food hampers to widows of the heroes interred at the district shrine. At the provincial level, the company donated 150 food vouchers where widows and widowers will collect food and drinks at a local food outlet.

In Matabeleland South Province hundreds of people gathered at the provincial shrine in Gwanda to celebrate and were joined by Government officials, service chiefs, political leaders, traditional leaders, residents, children, and family representatives of fallen heroes.

A total of 200 war veterans received independence medals for their involvement in the country’s war of independence. From these, 10 war veterans were adorned with their medals during the event, as a symbol on behalf of their fellow comrades.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, earlier arrived at the provincial shrine before inspecting the quarter guard mounted by the uniformed forces.

She went on to lay the wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier accompanied by service chiefs and representatives of war veterans. Dr Ndlovu also visited all 41 graves of the fallen heroes, which are at the provincial shrine and took time to interact with families.

Various arts groups such as Bolamba Dance Group, Ufasimba Home of Arts, and Nqindi the poet took turns to entertain the gathering including displays from the military band.

In Beitbridge scores of people were gathered at Makakavhule Heroes Acre to celebrate the lives of the liberation war heroes. District Development Coordinator Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu led the celebrations and read the President’s speech.