Thousands converge to mark Independence

Chronicle Writers

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans from all walks of life yesterday thronged various venues across the country to commemorate the country’s 45th Independence Day, an occasion that this year coincided with Good Friday.

The national event ran under the theme: “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030,” highlighting the Second Republic’s continued thrust on inclusive development through decentralisation of key State events.

The main national celebrations were hosted at Mutora Business Centre in Nembudziya, Gokwe North District, in the Midlands Province.

In Bulawayo, residents braved the morning chill to fill White City Stadium, where the provincial commemorations were held. The festivities began with a colourful procession of drum majorettes from D Square along Nketa Drive, escorted by the police and an ambulance, setting a lively tone for the day.

The stadium was adorned with 45 national flags, symbolising each year of independence, while banners boldly displayed the milestone figure “45.” Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube led the provincial event, which kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem.

Minister Ncube inspected a quarter guard mounted by members of the Zimbabwe National Army’s 1 Infantry Brigade before delivering President Mnangagwa’s Independence Day speech to a cheering crowd.

The audience was thrilled by a joint military parade that showcased the marching and drilling prowess of members from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

Among the dignitaries present were Commander 1 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Cephas Gurira, ZRP Officer Commanding Bulawayo, Commissioner Jasper Chizemo, ZPCS Officer Commanding Bulawayo, Commissioner Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni and several Bulawayo City councillors.

“I just couldn’t miss this moment. I even came along with my children who enjoyed the army drills,” said Ms Tinashe Govheya from New Magwegwe suburb.

For 17-year-old Elton Mpofu of Entumbane, the day was more than a spectacle.

“Having these celebrations means we are a free country. This freedom didn’t come cheap as many died for it. Although I wasn’t born then, I know it was a painful struggle,” he said.

Another youth, Pardon Khanye, said Independence Day is both a celebration and a moment of reflection.

“We celebrate youth empowerment under the Second Republic. We now have access to loans for projects to fend for ourselves and our families,” he said.

In Matabeleland South, residents gathered at Plumtree High School, where Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Albert Nguluvhe presided over the commemorations and read the President’s speech.

In Matabeleland North, for the first time in history, provincial commemorations were held at Tsholotsho Business Centre, marking a milestone in decentralisation. Despite early morning showers that turned into a downpour later in the day, spirits remained high as thousands flooded the venue. Hundreds walked long distances to be part of the Uhuru provincial celebrations.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, who was accompanied by service chiefs, inspected a military parade before he read the President’s speech.

Mrs Ntombizodwa Ngwenya said she boarded a bus from Tshefunye at 7AM to witness for herself the historic day that Tsholotsho played host to a major national event.

“I never thought I will see the day that ministers and senior Government officials will come and celebrate such an important day with villagers right here in Tsholotsho. We are used to seeing such events on television,” she said.