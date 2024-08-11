Thousands of ZCC congregants throng Defe Dopota Shrine for Big Sunday Service

Online Writer

Thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members from across the world have thronged Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe South District for the Big Sunday service.

The service held to commemorate the passing on of the church founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi is being led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

The commemoration started at the biggining of the month culminating in Bishop Mutendi leading the church members to climb the mountain at the shrine for a special prayer