Thousands throng Everton Mlalazi’s homecoming gig

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

THOUSANDS of gospel lovers on Saturday thronged the ZITF for the Everton Mlalazi Homecoming birthday celebration.

Harare-based Mlalazi who was celebrating his 40th birthday decided to do so in his home town with fellow gospel artistes from the city.

To ensure that no one was left behind, the event was free and all that people needed to do to be part of it was to register.

Known for his appreciation of the finer things in life, Mlalazi who hails from Nyamandlovu, pulled out all the stops for the event. It was a classy affair with the stage and PA system matching those of international events. The general arrangement of the hall was testimony of the investment that was put in.

Gospel music lovers who were seemingly starved of live shows judging by the turnout, did not disappoint as they came out in their numbers. So packed was the Trade Fair’s Hall 4 that one could have been forgiven for thinking that the ZITF was ongoing as finding parking was a big challenge. However, this was handled by private security company that ensured that people found parking and that their cars were secure.

Vocal Ex opened the show followed by acapella group Revealed, Lorraine Maplanka-Stot and Pastor Barack. They all delivered well-polished performances.

Vusi Mangena, the lanky Canaan Nkomo and Jonah Chivasa had a good outing as well as their music resonated well with show attendees.

Judging by the crowd’s response during Mkhululi Bhebhe’s performance, it was clear that the South Africa-based Bulawayo boy is loved and missed on stage by his local fans.

Bhebhe brought it down as his high energy of his popular tracks such as Ichokwadi had fans singing along. The birthday boy, Mlalazi who was performing in Bulawayo for the first time, did not disappoint and was indeed at home during his set.

His worship songs took fans to another level as they were cheering and clapping in appreciation.

After his performance, Takesure Zamar-Ncube closed off with his much-loved worship songs.

Thereafter, all artistes who performed came together and sang happy birthday to Mlalazi.

Speaking after the event, an appreciative Mlalazi thanked people for attending the event in their numbers.

He said he decided to celebrate in his province as a way of giving back to those who have been supporting him and also to inspire others.

“People think that I had it all when I was growing up yet I faced many challenges like other musicians. I grew up in poverty and had so many challenges at school and at university where I had to do with one meal a day and had no place to stay,” said Mlalazi.

He said he is considering staging his birthday celebration show every year. “What I witnessed was electric! The artistes who are based here (Bulawayo) brought their A-game. This should be an annual event and I was actually talking to some of our sponsors about it. People of Bulawayo are longing for this international set up. I knew people would come but the numbers were overwhelming,” he said.

Order prevailed throughout the show despite the fact that it was free and this is a template that show organisers should certainly copy.

National FM host, Thulani Munyandi who was part of the attendees hailed organisers and said even if they had charged people to enter, many would have still attended the event.

“Gospel fans are the best in terms of show attendance. Don’t think that the numbers you witnessed here are due to the fact that this was a free show, even if they had charged, these fans were still going to come in their thousands.”