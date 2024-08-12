Thousands throng Mat North Heroes Day commemorations

Raymond Jaravaza in Lupane- [email protected]

THE importance and significance of Heroes Day is still very much alive judging by the thousands of people of all ages who thronged the Matabeleland North Provincial Heroes Acre to remember and celebrate fallen heroes on Monday.

People from all walks of life, from children to the elderly made their way to the provincial heroes acre to celebrate a day reserved for the lives and sacrifices of heroes and heroines of the country’s armed struggle against minority white rule.

The Matabeleland North Minister of State and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo presided over the festivities and read a speech on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

In the crowd, were service chiefs, civil servants, relatives of fallen Heroes and heroines together with villagers.

200 war veterans and ex-detainees were conferred with medals in recognition of their contribution to the war of liberation from British rule and attainment of Independence in 1980.

Relatives of fallen heroes and heroines laid wreaths on the graves of their loved ones.

Minister Moyo together with service chiefs from the military, police and prison services also laid wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Mrs Sikhathele Ndiweni, a villager, said she brought her grandkids to the heroes acre to keep the memory of her late husband Mr Privilege Ndiweni alive in the family lineage.

“I want my grandkids to remember their grandfather as a man who sacrificed a lot for the independence of this country. It’s important for the youth to be taught about the history of the country and the part played by our national heroes in fighting for the independence of our country,” said Mrs Ndiweni.