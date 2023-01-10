Three accidents, one death on railway lines in first week of 2023

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has raised concern over the high frequency of accidents occurring at rail-level crossing points and on tracks, with three such incidences being recorded just over a week into the new year.

Of the three, one was fatal after a man who was lying on the railway track at Deka Siding in Hwange was run over by a train on New Year’s day in what is suspected to be a suicide case.

The incidences were recorded in Hwange, Harare and Zvishavane.

“The NRZ is concerned with the high frequency of accidents occurring on rail-level crossing points and on tracks despite repeated awareness campaigns. A few days into the New Year, three such accidents have already been recorded resulting in one fatality and a serious injury.”

“A light motor vehicle was damaged when the driver failed to give way to a train at the Kambuzuma Level Crossing in Harare. Fortunately, there were no injuries. On New Year’s Day, a man lying on railway tracks was run over by a train at Deka Siding, Hwange in a case of suspected suicide.

On 2 January, another male adult lost his leg after being hit by a train near Dorset in Zvishavane. He was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital,” said the parastatal in a statement. @skhumoyo2000.

According to NRZ statistics, between 2019 and 2021, the country had 47 suspected suicides at railway lines while from January to August last year there were 38 suspected suicide deaths, figures that the parastatal said were “very disturbing.”