Three armed robbers die in police shootout

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

POLICE have brought an end to a spate of robberies committed by a gang of six men including two foreign nationals after two of them were arrested.

Three of the locals died in a shootout as they tried to escape from detectives in Kadoma.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the men are responsible for robberies including an incident where two Bulawayo schools lost laptops worth US$ 13 000.

“THE ZRP confirms the arrest of two foreign national armed robbery suspects after a shootout incident in which Peter Ngulube (38) Shylock Makoni (41) and Tendai Madiki (52) died at Tandara Shopping Centre Ingezi Kadoma. On December 5 2023 detectives from CID homicide Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested two foreign national suspects in Bulawayo,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The two suspects admitted to committing several armed robberies around Bulawayo and they revealed that they were in transit to Kadoma where they would meet their accomplices Ngulube Makoni and Madiki to commit another robbery. The two suspects led the detectives to Tandara Shopping Centre Ingezi Kadoma where they positively identified the three suspects who were driving a silver Toyota Raider D4D registration number AFR 4376 to the detectives. On seeing the detectives the suspects opened fire whilst speeding off and a shootout ensued.”

He said the detectives searched the suspects’ motor vehicle and recovered an A.38 Smith and Wesson Revolver with one round of seven spent cartridges, two gas-operated pellet guns, a bolt cutter, a crowbar, a machete, a pepper spray, two balaclavas and three pairs of woolen gloves.

“Two suspects Ngulube and Makoni were seriously injured and ushered to Kadoma General Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Madiki was shot when he tried to run away during indications in Mushava Kadoma where detectives were recovering other weapons used to commit acts by the suspects. The suspect was taken to Kadoma General Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” added Asst Comm Nyathi.

The suspects are linked to five robbery cases including a robbery case that occurred at Inyanda High School Gwabalanda on September 9 where 26 laptops valued at US$13 000 were stolen as well as a robbery case that occurred at Ingwegwe Primary School where $1 253 was stolen.

“Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect only identified as Gody of Maboleni Village who is also a member of the syndicate. Anyone with information to contact the national complaints desk at 0242 703631 Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525 or Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 0712800197 or report to any nearest police station. ZRP reiterates that operations to account for all robbery suspects are in full swing and will ensure that all criminal groups or syndicates involved in robbery cases are brought to justice without fear or favour,” he said.

ENDS