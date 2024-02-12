Three arrested for stock theft

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested three men for allegedly stealing five cattle and slaughtering three, which they diverted from a grazing area at Chesa Forest Farm.

Sifelani Maphosa (45), Oscar Nyathi (21), and Junior Dube (20), all residents of Village 3 Chesa Forest, Umguza, took meat and left behind the intestines from the ones they killed.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said no stolen property has been recovered thus far, and the total value of the stolen livestock is estimated to be US$1 850.

“On the 9th of February 2024 at around 1600 hours, the complainant a male adult aged 32 years of Pumula South, Bulawayo, was notified by his father that his five cattle were missing from the grazing area of Chesa Forest Farm. He made a follow up after receiving a tip off to the effect that the accused persons were seen slaughtering the beasts in the forest,” he said.

Inspector Ncube urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police in reporting any suspicious activities that could contribute to the prevention and resolution of similar crimes.

“We commend the good work exhibited by members of the public for supplying information which led to the arrest of the accused person.” “We urge the community to report any person known or believed to be selling meat in houses. They should also not buy uninspected meat as that is not only a crime but unsafe, Farmers are also encouraged to make citizen arrest once they come across people committing crimes,” said Inspector Ncube