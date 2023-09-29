Three Beitbridge schools, clinic destroyed by hailstorm

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

LESSONS at three schools in Beitbridge District, Matabeleland South Province were disrupted after classrooms were damaged by heavy rains accompanied by strong which pounded the area on Tuesday evening.

Acting Civil Protection Committee chairperson for Beitbridge, Mr Jahson Mugodzwa said the affected schools include Lesanth Primary in Ward 13, Tshaswingo Primary and Malungudzi Secondary, and Tshaswingo Clinic all in Ward 3.

He said technical teams assessed the extent of damage and are now working on the bill of quantities pending repairs of affected properties.

“We deployed our technical team to the affected areas and they are now working on the bill of quantities so that we can be able to mobilise material to repair the buildings,” said Mr Mugodzwa.

He said they haven’t received reports of deaths or injuries of people in the affected areas.

“At Lesanth, two classroom blocks, two teachers’ cottages, and toilet blocks for both staff and pupils were affected. Their rooftops and window panes were destroyed,” he said.

“In addition to that, the team has also been to four homesteads where window panes were broken and roofs blown off and we are continuing with the assessments in other villages.”

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe visited Ward 3 area to assess the damage.

He said at Tshaswingo Primary School, 21 asbestos sheets and 101 window panes were damaged and learners were now sharing classrooms.

“The situation is bad and I will engage other development partners and well-wishers including the civil protection committee for a way forward,” said Cde Nguluvhe.

He said at Malungudzi High School, a solar system that powers the school had been damaged along with 125 window panes.

“You will note that most of the infrastructure is succumbing to wear and tear and hence there is a need to build climate-resilient buildings. It is also important that we put heads together as a community and repair the damaged infrastructure,” said Cde Nguluvhe.

He said at the Tshaswingo clinic, a solar backup system was damaged resulting in a disruption the power supply.

The Meteorological Service Department on Monday warned that there will be thunderstorms this week in some parts of the country as humid and hot conditions continue to be felt countrywide.

It said areas such as Plumtree, Kezi and West Nicholson in Matabeleland South recorded lower temperatures ranging between 20°C to 22°C resulting in light rains.

Government has said it remains committed to prioritising increased disaster risk management including early warning systems and contingency planning to enhance the country’s preparedness.