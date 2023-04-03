Three burnt beyond recognistion in accident

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

THREE people were burnt beyond recognition in a horrific accident that also left two people seriously injured.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in a statement said they were investigating the accident, which occurred along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The ZRP investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which three people died while two others were injured when a DAF XF Truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head-on- collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board at the 108 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 02/04/23 at around 2205 hours.

“As a result of the accident the Honda Fit vehicle caught fire and the three victims were burnt beyond recognition. The injured are admitted at Chinhoyi Hospital,” read the police statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile police also said they were seeking assistance in apprehending a hit-and-run suspect, who fled an accident scene after hitting a 37-year-old man with a vehicle.

The accident according to police occurred on 1 April this year, at the 33km peg along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

“The ZRP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident case which occurred at the 33km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on 01/04/23 at around 2100hours where a 37-year-old man was hit by an unknown motorist and died on the spot. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station” read the statement.

“