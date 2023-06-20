Three children burnt after explosion

Mkhululi Ncube – [email protected]



THREE children from Bulawayo`s Tshabalala suburb have been admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital after a container they were trying to collect scrap metal from exploded and caught fire.



The incident happened on Monday around 9 am in Tshabalala Extension.



The three children are eight, twelve and 18 years of age.



The victims’ grandmother, Mrs Ilady Mwanza (80) said she is struggling to get medication for her grandsons since she had no one supporting her.



“I was called by people after the incident and when I arrived at the scene they had been rushed to hospital. The elder boy is dumb and deaf and was put on oxygen due to his condition. One of them has serious burns on the stomach while another suffered legs and hands injuries. I need help to get them medication so that they can be attended to. The elder one lost his mother two months ago in Zambia and had brought home the other boy to be taken care by me. The mother of the other boy who is my last born daughter disappeared and I do not know where she is.,’ said Mrs Mwanza.



She said one of them was treated and discharged and will be going for review today.



Mrs Mwanza said the container contained some whitish like powered and when it exploded burnt some portion of the bush



The local councillor Tinevimbo Maposaalso confirmed visiting the family in Sizinda suburb.



“I can confirm receiving report about the incident and the three who are from the same family in Sizinda were moving around collecting scrap metal for sale. They found a container which had something inside and they wanted to empty it so that they take the metal. It exploded and caught fire resulting in them suffering some serious burns. They are said to be in a critical condition at Mpilo Hospital although I cannot confirm the degree of the burns. They stay with their grandmother and she is failing to get all the need medication at the hospital and we are trying to mobilises funds from residents well-wishers and the business community in our area,” said the councillor.



Those who want to assist the family can contact Mrs Sonenei Ndlovu who is a neighbour to the family on 0778253301.



Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube asked to be phoned tomorrow as he had not yet received details about the incident.

