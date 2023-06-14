Three copper cable thieves nabbed

The Chronicle
Online Reporter
Three copper cable thieves have been arrested with their loot, including a 30 metre Zesa copper cable, bolt cutters, a knife and their getaway car.
According to the Police’s Twitter Page, the three from Concession, Laina Madziwa (42), Tendai Makatsi (35) and Delan Pamire (32) were arrested in connection with a case of theft of ZESA cables which occurred on Saturday at Wengi Farm, Concession.
Police said, three other suspects are ion the run.
“The suspects attacked a security guard who was guarding a ZESA transformer before stealing the transformer’s components and cables. The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ get-away vehicle, a Toyota Bubble, registration number AEI 8058, three copper windings, an armoured cable (approximately 30 metres), a bolt cutter, eight spanners, a knife and a solar light. The other three unidentified suspects are on the run.”