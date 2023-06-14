Three copper cable thieves nabbed

Online Reporter

Three copper cable thieves have been arrested with their loot, including a 30 metre Zesa copper cable, bolt cutters, a knife and their getaway car.

According to the Police’s Twitter Page, the three from Concession, Laina Madziwa (42), Tendai Makatsi (35) and Delan Pamire (32) were arrested in connection with a case of theft of ZESA cables which occurred on Saturday at Wengi Farm, Concession.

Police said, three other suspects are ion the run.

“The suspects attacked a security guard who was guarding a ZESA transformer before stealing the transformer’s components and cables. The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ get-away vehicle, a Toyota Bubble, registration number AEI 8058, three copper windings, an armoured cable (approximately 30 metres), a bolt cutter, eight spanners, a knife and a solar light. The other three unidentified suspects are on the run.”