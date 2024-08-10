Three countries, one love: Naphtali and Victoria’s unforgettable wedding journey

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

NAPHTALI Musawenkosi Dube and Victoria are poised to redefine marital tradition with their extraordinary three-country wedding extravaganza. In a whirlwind romance that spanned just 21 days, the couple exchanged vows in the Scottish Highlands, celebrated with loved ones at a lavish reception in Northern Ireland, and honoured their cultural heritage with a lovely umthimba ceremony in Poole, England.

All this was done while savouring the sun and romance of their honeymoon in Barcelona, Spain. Such a multi-national, fast-paced wedding is a feat unprecedented in their circles.

The newlyweds spoke to Saturday Chronicle from their honeymoon getaway in Spain and expressed how such a union has changed their lives.

“My first impression of Victoria was her kind nature, her Christian faith, and her good rapport with children. From her Northern Irish culture, I have learned and adopted the belief that I will be the leader of the home, take care of my wife, and maintain a good relationship with my wife’s side of the family,” Naphtali said.

On the other hand, Victoria was charmed by Naphtali’s Christian faith and the fact that he is a hands-on man who made an effort to know her.

Being a bride to a traditional Ndebele family has taught Victoria that “across cultures, biblical values should prevail where a husband and wife love one another and work together to build their own family unit. I have appreciated the support and welcome from the wider family and community for us as a newly married couple.”

Naphtali and Victoria’s blossoming British-Irish romance began at the University of Stirling in 2019, where they both studied and later graduated with degrees in Bachelor of Science Honours in Adult Nursing and Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Professional Education (Primary) with Early Years Specialism, respectively.

They both attended the University Christian Union and a local church.

Four years later, Naphtali got down on a bended knee and asked Victoria to be his wife. Such a request matrimonially meant that Victoria would have to let go of her maiden surname, Orr, and adopt a new surname of isiNdebele proportions, Dube.

On their three-week, three-country love journey, Naffie, as Naphtali is affectionately known, said, “Having our marital ceremonies has been exciting but also very stressful, having to co-ordinate events in three different countries.”

In England, musician Sisa Senkosi was involved in the nuptial ceremony to do the decorations. Part of the highlights of the wedding was the tribal apparel that saw the bride and her team both wearing African attire and the custom-made cake which depicted a hut.

As they enjoy their Mediterranean honeymoon, cruising through Barcelona and Mallorca, the Dubes share a message of hope and encouragement to fellow lovers considering interracial relationships:

“Our message to lovers about interracial marriages is that they should always take time to understand cultural differences. In my experience, you realise that there is very little difference in culture. Accept that there may be people from both sides who may not be happy with an interracial relationship and prepare for odd looks in the street as people may not be used to seeing interracial couples, but at the end of the day, be yourselves as individuals and as a couple.”

At the time of writing, the couple were planning to travel to Italy as part of their honeymoon, adding further flair to their story, which is a shining example of the power of love to unite people across cultures and borders, inspiring all to embrace differences and celebrate shared humanity.

Naffie said it's not long before umakoti abuye eZimbabwe, but did not give away when that will be exactly.