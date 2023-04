Lizzy Nekhoma

[email protected]

Buying of prepaid electricity tokens will not be available for three days next month due to maintenance work, ZETDC has said.

The dates when customers cannot buy prepaid electricity are from May 5 to May 7.

ZETDC in a statement advised its customers to buy tokens beforehand.

‘’Clients are therefore advised to make arrangements to purchase electricity tokens by the 4th of May to sustain them during the service disruption period,’’ read the statement.