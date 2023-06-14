Three days to go to World Cup Qualifiers 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE wait for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers is nearly over as just three days are left until the commencement of the 10-team tournament.

Preparations have been well on course in all match-day venues across Bulawayo and Harare with fans getting a feel of what to expect during the first round of warm-up matches which took place yesterday. The global showpiece is set to run from 18 June to 9 July

The crunch World Cup Qualifiers will be used to determine the two remaining spots in the World Cup later this year in India. Stadium preparations are still underway; however, all are expected to be in place by the time the tournament starts.

The 10 teams that will battle it out in the middle of the park for the tournament will include the five bottom teams in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table, the top three teams from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 and the top two teams from the 2023 World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

All the teams have arrived in Zimbabwe and are working on their final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s last round of warm-up games. A total of five matches will be played tomorrow, with three taking place in Harare while two will be in Bulawayo.

Put into two groups of five, Group A has West Indies, Netherlands, USA, Nepal and the hosts, Zimbabwe and the group’s matches will be played in Harare. Group B has Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Oman and UAE and the matches will be played in Bulawayo.

The top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where each team will play three matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group.

The finalists will both progress to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

– @brandon_malvin