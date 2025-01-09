Three dead, three injured as Binga Council Vehicle Hits landmine

Leonard Ncube. [email protected]

In a tragic incident, three people died and three others were injured when a Binga Rural District Council vehicle struck a landmine in the Sebungwe area along the Zambezi River.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 5pm.

The vehicle had departed from Binga Centre with three council employees on board, heading to work in Sebungwe. On their return journey, the driver opted for an alternative route, as the main road was impassable due to muddy conditions. It was along this detour that the vehicle hit a landmine, resulting in the fatal incident.

The victims were passengers who had requested a lift to Binga. One person died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

Police attended the scene, and investigations are underway.

It is suspected the landmine could have been planted during the war for Independence in the 1970s.

A full investigation will determine its source.