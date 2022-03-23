Three die as Zimbabwe records 273 new Covid-19 infections in one day

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

THREE people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 273 new infections in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 244 958 cases, 5 432 deaths and 235 093 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go up to 4 433.

21 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected in schools in Mashonaland West (11) and Manicaland (10).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 500 045 people having received their first dose, 3 447 802 receiving their second dose while 189 919 receiving their third dose.

A total of 71 319 received their first jab yesterday, 3 970 received their second jab while 8 121 received their third jab.

As of March 21, 2022, at 3 PM there were 33 people that were hospitalized with three new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 25 people had mild to moderate symptoms. One person was asymptomatic while seven people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Manicaland which recorded 62 new cases. Mashonaland West had 41 new cases followed by Masvingo with 32 new cases. Matabeleland South had 17 new cases while Matabeleland North had 16 new cases.

Midlands recorded 12 new cases followed by Mashonaland Central which recorded 10 new cases.

Bulawayo had 7 new cases while Harare recorded the least number of cases which is 6.

