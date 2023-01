Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THREE people died from Covid-19 while 95 new cases were recorded during the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situational report, active cases have risen to 838.

“A total of 426 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 318 others received the second dose while 852 received the third. As of Wednesday Zimbabwe had a cumulative of 261 033 cases including 254 547 recoveries and 5 648 deaths.”

