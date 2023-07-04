3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

THREE people died while four others were injured after a Toyota Hilux veered off the road and hit a trailer being pulled by a Mthethi Dragon Bus.

The incident occurred along Bulawayo- Beitbridge highway on July 5, 2023.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for postmortem while the injured are seeking medical attention at the same hospital.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle, “In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 05/07/23 at around 0030 hours at the 140-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, three people were killed whilst four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with nine passengers on board veered off the road to the right before hitting the trailer of a Mthethi Dragon Bus with six passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,’’ read the tweet.