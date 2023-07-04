Three hit and run accidents leaves one dead, several injured

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Police in Midlands have appealed to road users, both motorists and pedestrians to maintain a high degree of alertness to avoid road accidents following a spate of hit-and-run accidents that left one dead and several injured across the province.

This comes as one person died while several others are nursing injuries following a spate of hit-and-run accidents that occurred in the Midlands Province in the previous week.

In the first accident, Tatenda Tubu (29) died on the spot after being struck by a motor vehicle at Moffat Business Centre in Mvuma.

“On 2 July around 8PM, the now deceased, was walking along the Masvingo-Harare Road and upon approaching the 186-kilometre peg, he was struck by a vehicle and he died on the spot. The offending driver did not stop,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

In the second incident, which occurred on July 3 around 5.30PM, at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre, two people escaped with various injuries after being hit by another vehicle whose driver did not stop.

“An unknown motorist was driving a Nissan BlueBird due west. Upon reaching Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre, the driver hit Getrude Mahoso (29) and she fell down. The motor vehicle did not stop and again hit Liona Phiri (19) before the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a ditch,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The driver quickly disembarked and took to his heels.

The two victims were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they were admitted.

In the third incident, on the same day around 5PM, Tiugare Tatenda (26) was riding a motorcycle along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road and upon reaching the 119km peg, he hit Samukeliso Moyo (36) a, well known vendor who was crossing the road.

“Moyo sustained head injuries and was ferried to Gokwe District Hospital where she is admitted in stable condition,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police appealed for caution by both pedestrians and motorists.

‘We appeal to all road users to take all precautions necessary to avoid road accidents,” said Inspector Mahoko.