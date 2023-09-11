Three killed in kombi accident

Crime Reporter

THREE passengers died and seven others were injured when a Nissan Caravan burst a front tyre before overturning several times at the 42km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on Friday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the front right tyre burst resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before overturning several times and landing on its left side.

“The vehicle had 10 passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

Police in Harare are investigating a road traffic accident, again on Friday, in which 12 people were injured when a Toyota Hiace, which was going the wrong way down Robert Mugabe Road, a one-way street, overturned and landed on its roof along Robert Mugabe Road at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man aged 32 was hit by an unknown motorist at corner Herbert Chitepo Avenue and ED Mnangagwa Road on Saturday at around 9pm.

The victim sustained multiple injuries all over the body and is admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station.