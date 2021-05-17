Three local films shortlisted for PIFF Africa inaugural film festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE inaugural edition of the PIFF-Africa 2021 Film Festival was successfully launched on Friday night via Zoom with 23 film entries from 11 African countries being selected to participate in the inaugural edition.

The festival which is a partnership between the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and the Piton International Film Festival (PIIF), has been running virtually since May 13 and will end on May 23.

PIFF-Africa is a 12-month initiative that focuses on celebrating filmmaking and seeks to work collaboratively with filmmakers who are based in Africa, providing a unique opportunity for filmmakers for education, collaboration, and celebration, instead of competition.

Selected films from Zimbabwe are Isolation, Scars and The Collector. Other films are from Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Malawi, Morocco, Tanzania and Namibia.

NACZ spokesperson Rodney Ruwende said: “NACZ/PIFF Africa 2021 has released the viewing schedules for the film entries. The movies will be available for free viewing on https://vimeo.com/pitonfilmfestival. The films are available for viewing from 0600hours each day on the platform.

“Passwords are available to watch the specific movies on the prescribed day and they expire after 24 hours.” – @mthabisi_mthire