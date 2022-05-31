Three men arrested after pangolin is found in car boot

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Kadoma intercepted and arrested three men who were found with a pangolin stashed in the boot of their car.

The trio, Fanuel Hlambeni (38), Lovemore Mlambo (59) and Tonderai Chandavengerwa (31), was reportedly travelling to Harare when they were intercepted by alert police details in Kadoma.

Police, using the official twitter handle, confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kadoma arrested three people for unlawful possession of a live pangolin. The police intercepted the suspects who were traveling in a silver Honda Fit vehicle at the 141km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Highway and found a live caged pangolin stashed in the boot of the vehicle.”

 

 

