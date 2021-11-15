NEW: Three men arrested for killing man who stole their gold

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THREE men have been arrested after they allegedly teamed up and beat up a man to death for stealing their gold ore.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in West Nicholson on November 13.

She said Mkhululi Dube (45), Prince Moyo (33) and Peter Dube (38) all from West Nicholson assaulted the now deceased Petros Ncube (30) for stealing their gold ore.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where three men teamed up and assaulted a man after accusing him of stealing their gold ore. The trio approached the now deceased at around at around 7PM while he was drinking at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson.

“They requested to see him at a secluded place as they had an issue to discuss with him. Ncube left with the gang and when they reached a secluded place, they started accusing him of stealing their gold ore. They stabbed him several times all over his body before fleeing the scene,” she said.

Insp Mangena said Ncube was later found lying on the ground in a pool of blood by a passerby. He was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.

She appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands by attacking suspects. If people apprehend a suspect, they should just hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. In this case these three men could have just handed over the suspect, but they chose to assault him and in the process a life was lost and they are now facing a murder charge,” he said.

