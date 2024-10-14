Three million farmers to benefit from Pfumvudza/Intwasa support scheme

A farmer, Mr Clayton Sibanda, shows how mulching is done for the Pfumvuza/Intwasa programme at Merryland village 1B in Umguza District recently

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has made a bold commitment to support three million farmers under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme in the upcoming 2024/2025 summer cropping season as it moves to boost food security and improve livelihoods amid challenges brought about by climate change.

The commitment comes following a positive meteorological forecast released during the 29th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-29) last August.

Farmers are feeling energised and are already preparing land for the upcoming season. The distribution of inputs has already begun at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots across the country.

As dry conditions in places such as Matabeleland continue, experts recommend farmers consider cultivating traditional grains that are drought-tolerant.

During the recent Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) 84th Congress held in Bulawayo, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, spoke about the multifaceted issue of food security, which involves economics, nutrition and community resilience.

At the Congress, which was held under the theme “Family Farming and the Food Security Nexus”, Minister Masuka who was represented by Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos, said the Government’s support for smallholder farmers was crucial in ensuring a steady supply of diverse, nutritious food, expanding market access and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

“In terms of Zimbabwe’s climate-proofing thrust for food security and enhancing rural livelihoods in the face of climate challenges, Government has adopted a two-pronged approach to climate-proof production through climate-proofing at the household level,” said Dr Masuka.

He said during the 2024/2025 cropping season, the Government will be supporting three million farmers under the climate-proofed food production scheme and these are made up of A1, small-scale commercial farmers, old resettlement farmers and 500 000 peri-rural farmers.

Minister Masuka said challenges faced by farmers, include limited access to resources, technology and finance.

He said addressing these challenges is key to unlocking the country’s full food security potential.

Dr Masuka said the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme will be guided by agro-ecological considerations, with specific crop support tailored to the environmental conditions of different regions.

He said farmers in more favourable ecological zones will receive maize seeds while those in drier regions like Matabeleland will be provided with traditional grain seeds more adaptable to their conditions.

This will see farmers from ecological Regions 1, 2 and 3 receiving maize seeds while farmers in Regions 4 and 5 will receive traditional grain seeds which are more suited and adaptable to their climatic demands.

Irrigation is also seen as a vital long-term solution to climate challenges. The Government aims to expand summer irrigation to cover 350 000 hectares by 2027 and 90 000 hectares are expected to be ready by the 2024/2025 season.

Addressing the the congress delegates, ZFU secretary-general, Mr Paul Zakariya said it was impotant to enhance food security at family level.

“In a world grappling with a myriad of challenges, from climate change to economic uncertainty, the significance of family farming cannot be overstated. Family farmers are the vanguards of biodiversity, the architects of sustainable practices and the champions of resilience in the face of adversity,” said Mr Zakariya.

The congress was held in Bulawayo in honour of the late former ZFU president, Major (Rtd) Abdul Nyathi, whose passion for family farming inspired this year’s theme.

Mr Zakariya said preparations for the 2024/2025 cropping season are well underway and many small-scale farmers are already receiving inputs.

“We are already on the ground, the smallholder farmers in most cases are done in terms of potholing, and Pfumvudza inputs,” said Mr Zakariya. — @SikhulekelaniM1