Three more succumb to Covid-19 as cases decline

Cynthia Mhuru, Online Reporter

THREE people have succumbed to Covid-19 as the country recorded 67 new cases in the last 24 hours reporting cycle.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Childcare, Zimbabwe has so far recorded 254 098 Covid-19 cases, 5 521 deaths and 246 407 recoveries since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

The ministry said 1 009 Covid-19 tests were conducted countrywide yesterday and the positivity rate was at 6 percent.

To date, 6 248 794 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 6 248 794 while 4 579 662 got the second dose. A total of 840 595 receiving the booster shot.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 108 from 113 on Friday.

As of Friday, at 3PM, a total of 45 people were hospitalised with 20 of them vaccinated while 25 were not vaccinated. There were seven new admissions.

The national recovery rate is still at 97 percent while active cases have declined to 2 170 from 2 300.

Harare has the highest number of active cases with 461 followed by Mashonaland East with 331 cases.

Bulawayo has 233 cases, Midlands 226, Manicaland 204, Matabeleland South 166, Mashonaland West 163, Matabeleland North 161, Mashonaland Central 143 and Masvingo 82.

