Three nabbed for crystal meth

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Police in Zimbabwe are stepping up the fight against drug dealers as they have arrested three people who were found in possession of Crystal Meth.

According to the police Twitter page, the arrests were made in Harare and Mutare.

In the first case, acting on a tip off police on two separate occasions, police arrested Trymore Guwambuwa (21) who had Crystal Meth worth ZWL$220 000, while Tatenda Kushayatsango had ZWL$56 000 worth of the same drug.

“Meanwhile, on 13/05/23, Trymore Guwambuwa (21) was arrested at Kuwadzana 2, Shops, Harare in connection with unlawful possession of eleven grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$220 000.00,” said .

On 13/05/23, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested , Tatenda Kushayatsango (37) in Avenues area, in connection with unlawful possession of four grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$56 000.00,” read the police Twitter page.

In Mutare a Loice Makukutu (28) was arrested for drug dealing and had Crystal Meth and dagga in possession. .

“Loice Makukutu (28) was arrested in Mutare, in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. The suspect was found in possession of eight grammes of Crystal Meth and 23 grammes of dagga with a street value of ZWL$180 000.00. The drugs were stashed under the driver’s seat of a broken-down Mazda 323 vehicle,” said the police.