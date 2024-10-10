  • Today Tue, 22 Apr 2025

Three Nkayi schools need US$114 000 to complete projects

Chief Dakamela (left) with other delegates follow proceedings during the Nkayi Diaspora Investment Indaba event being held at the Zimbabwe Art Gallery in Bulawayo

RAYMOND JARAVAZA, [email protected]

THREE Nkayi schools in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, are courting investors to partner in the construction of various projects totalling US$113 690.

Stakeholders follow proceedings during the Nkayi Diaspora Investment Indaba at the Zimbabwe National Art Gallery in Bulawayo

This was revealed at the Nkayi Diaspora Investment Indaba that got underway on Thursday morning at the Zimbabwe Art Gallery in Bulawayo.

Sombengo Primary School needs US$33 500 for the completion of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block, furnishing the block as well as building staff cottages in addition to the completion of a toilet block.

Gonye Secondary School hopes to lure investors to fund the construction of two classroom blocks, staff cottages and 10 toilets. The school needs US$23 190 for the projects to be completed.

A total of 252 learners at Dakamela Secondary School are to set to benefit from the construction and equipping of a science laboratory and need US$57 000 to realise that dream.

 

 

 

 

 

