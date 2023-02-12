Three people succumb to Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THREE people succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with reports, an indication that the virus remains a threat.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the three deaths were reported in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Mashonaland West provinces.

In terms of vaccine update, 22 658 people received the first dose bringing cumulative to 6 693 001.

“Another 12 166 received their second dose bringing the cumulative to 5 011 932 while 38 195 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 427 670. As of Saturday, Zimbabwe had recorded 263 607 Covid-19 cases including 256 792 recoveries and 5 662 deaths,” read a report from the Ministry. – @thamamoe