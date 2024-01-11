Three pick up nomination forms for Bosso posts

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THREE candidates have so far paid for nomination forms ahead of the Highlanders elections set for February 4.

Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed that three candidates had collected the forms.

“Three members have paid for the forms and they are Kenneth Mhlophe, Nodumo Nyathi and Kindman Ndlovu. The deadline for this process is January 20 at noon,” said Maphosa.

Mhlophe and Nyathi are vying for the position of chairman while Kindman Ndlovu wants to be a committee member.

To be on the ballot, an aspiring candidate must pay US$200 to obtain a nomination form from the club office, 50 Robert Mugabe Way. The candidate is refunded the money if he or she polls over 10 percent of total votes cast.

A candidate’s nomination must be endorsed by 10 club members for the electoral court to accept his or her candidature.

The 10 members endorsing the candidate must have been members of the club for 24 months or more.

Candidates will go through the vetting procedure after fulfilling the constitutional demands to stand for elections.

Other aspirants for the chairmanship are Johnfat Sibanda and former banker Eddison Dube.

In the secretary-general’s race Morgan Dube is set to be challenged by Nsikelelo Mafa-Moyo.

The committee member’s race is also set to be a tightly contested one with Bheka Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu seeking to replace Mgcini Mafu who is yet to declare his candidature. -@innocentskizoe