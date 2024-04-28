Three PSL Week Nine matches produce five goals

Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa (left) in the race for possession of the ball against Black Rhinos defender Gift Saunyama at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. (Picture credit: Resta Nyamwanza/PSL)

Fungai Muderere

THREE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week Nine matches that were played yesterday produced five goals to take the season’s tally to 132.

Prior to yesterday’s games the 2024 PSL season was on a 127 goal tally.

There were three home goals that were scored by Yadah Stars and Simba Bhora.

Yadah Stars edged visiting Chicken Inn 2-1 at the Heart Stadium while Simba Bhora were held to a one all draw by TelOne.

ZPC Kariba and Bikita Minerals played a goalless draw meaning there was a single win (Yadah Stars) and two stalemates that were posted ahead of six matches that will be played this afternoon to complete Matchday Nine fixtures programme.

Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa, who was named PSL Maarch Player of the Month, is the league’s leading top goal scorer with five goals under his belt.

Today’s Fixtures

Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields Stadium), Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum (Sakubva), Greenfuel v Arenel Movers (Greenfuel Arena), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chegutu Pirates (Luveve Stadium), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Hwange v Herentals (Colliery Stadium).

-@FungaiMuderere