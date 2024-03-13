Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THREE pupils were on Tuesday afternoon run over and killed by a Toyota Fortuner that had veered off the road while they were crossing.

The accident, according to a statement by Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, happened on the 2KM peg along the Christmas Pass-Shamhu Road in Mutare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which three school pupils were killed whilst another pupil was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked down the pupils who were crossing the road at the 2-kilometre peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road, Mutare on 12th March 2024 at around 1500 hours,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the victims were identified by their next of kin.

“They are Blessing Chisaria (09) of Grange Toronto (Chirochangu Plot), Silvian Maponde (13) of Grange Toronto (Chirochangu Plot) and Strive Maponde (07) of Grange Toronto (Chirochangu Plot).”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured pupil was admitted at the same hospital.

He reiterated that motorists should be observant, and alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives, and above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.