Three rappers shortlisted for Frosty Bars fastest rapper search

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Three up-and-coming rappers have been shortlisted for Frosty Bars, a competition which seeks to unearth the fastest rapper in the country.

The rappers, Dough Major, 9x Neo and M Killer will battle it out for a US$1 000 cash prize on Friday afternoon and will be shown on the organisers – FoodIcon, Mukukuzvi and Mashroom Media Facebook pages.

Mukukuzvi founder, comedian Ray Vines said they were overwhelmed with the entries drawn countrywide, something which led to the postponement of the finale which had initially been pencilled for August 1.

“We have managed to select the top three rappers according to creativity, presentation, style and video engagement with the final winner to be revealed on Friday,” Ray Vines said.



FoodIcon, the bankrollers of the competition through their public relations officer Kelvin Jumo said the aim of the competition is to change the lives of young hip hop artistes and empower their creativity.

Mushroom Media director, producer DJ Tamuka praised the up-and–coming talent and urged them to continue entering such competitions as they can be their breakthrough into the industry. – @mthabisi_mthire