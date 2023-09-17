Three Stab and Stone man to Death

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THREE men are on the run after allegedly stabbing and stoning another man to death.

The incident occurred at Cooperative Mine, Battlefield on 15 September.

In a statement, police said Thomas, Nation Madhodha and Forget are untraceable after committing the murder.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 15/09/23 at Cooperative Mine, Battlefields.

“Three suspects stabbed the victim, Moses Kateguru (22) with an unknown sharp object before hitting him with bricks indiscriminately all over the body after an altercation.

“The victim died on the spot.

” The suspects, only identified as Thomas, Nation Madhodha and Forget, are on the run,” reads the statement.