Three teachers suspended for sexual relations with pupils, including Form Ones

Midlands Bureau Chief

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has suspended three Mkoba 3 High School male teachers over allegations of having sexual relations with several pupils, some of them in Form One.

The teachers were allegedly served with suspension letters last Thursday morning.

Acting Midlands Provincial Education Director Mr Luke Matutu on Wednesday said the three teachers were suspended to pave way for investigations.

“Yes, I confirm that three male teachers at Mkoba 3 High School in Mkoba, Gweru, have been suspended from work pending investigations. But I have not received the documents from Gweru district on the alleged cases,” he said.

“These are allegations and its the Gweru District Schools Inspector (Mrs Angeline Zahile) who instituted an investigation. They are alleged to have been having sexual relationships with their pupils.”

The team tasked to investigate the alleged misconduct by the three teachers, sources said, has been forced to delay the probe due to the threat posed by Covid -19.

The source said the Ministry took the measure to protect the girl child following numerous and anonymous letters by concerned parents and teachers at the school that were addressed to Mrs Zahile.

“There were several anonymous letters sent to the District Schools Inspector alerting the Ministry about the alleged sexual abuse of female pupils at the school. The Ministry as you know doesn’t take lightly issues of this nature leading to their suspension,” said a source close to the matter.

The source said girls who turned down love proposals from these teachers complained of victimisation at the school.

“We had a situation where girls have been complaining about abuse at the hands of male members of staff at the school. It then becomes very difficult when the teachers start abusing anyone who would have turned down the love proposal. Life at the school becomes difficult and we appreciate this move by the Ministry to bring sanity at the school. Whatever the verdict from the investigation, we are definitely sure that some will be forced to change how they interact with the girl child,” said another source.