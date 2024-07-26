Three village business units set up in gokwe

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

IN a significant development for the local economy, three Village Business Units (VBUs) have been successfully set up in Nemangwe Village, in the Gokwe Sesame Constituency of Gokwe District.

The establishment of these VBUs marks a critical step towards enhancing economic activities and self-sufficiency in the region.

The units, strategically located in Wards 8, 11, and 12, are expected to serve as hubs for various business activities, fostering entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities for the local population. The VBUs aim to support local enterprises, provide essential goods and services, and stimulate economic growth in Nemangwe Village.

Complementing this initiative, the installation of solar-powered boreholes in the same wards has been successfully completed. This development is particularly significant as it addresses the critical need for reliable water sources in the area. The solar-powered boreholes will ensure a sustainable and consistent water supply for both domestic use and agricultural activities, further enhancing the livelihoods of the villagers.

About 2 000 villagers will benefit from the boreholes and VBUs. Each borehole comes with a one-hectare nutritional garden for self-help projects.

The project is part of a broader Government initiative aiming to drill and equip boreholes in each of the country’s 35 000 villages.

The beneficiaries of this initiative include Tare Primary School and Tare Secondary School, Nemangwe High School, Zarova Primary School, and Sesame Clinic.

These units typically consist of a solar-powered borehole, water storage tanks, drip irrigation technology gardens, fish ponds, and communal water points, fostering sustainable development and community growth.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube recently commissioned the projects in Nemangwe Village.

Gokwe Sesame Constituency legislator, Cde Madron Matiza said the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is walking the talk in terms of people-centred developmental programmes as evidenced by the drilling of the three boreholes and setting up of VBUs.

“We are very excited by the development we are witnessing in our area. We are very fortunate to have a listening President who addresses the people’s problems,” he said.

“As you are aware, Gokwe is a dry area and issues of water are very critical in our day-to-day lives.”

Cde Matiza said the provision of safe and reliable water is critical to the community.

“As we expand the project to various wards, it’s clear that this initiative is transforming lives and making a profound impact, bringing about positive change and improvement to the lives of our people,” he said.

Chief Nemangwe said the progress witnessed is quite incredible as it is empowering villagers.

“The remarkable progress we’re seeing is truly astonishing. With access to potable water, our people have been empowered, and it’s a dream come true,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the Government has adopted a deliberate plan for citizens in previously marginalised communities in line with the National Development Strategy 1. We are seeing progress as it happens under the leadership of our able leader President Mnangagwa who is walking the talk. We are assured of witnessing Vision 2030 coming to fruition earlier and we want to see to it that no region is left behind when it comes to issues of development,” he said.

The business units premised on the Second Republic’s Agriculture 8.0 Model are meant to cushion communities in dry regions against the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

Since the launch of the Presidential Rural Development Programme in 2021 communities have benefited from the programme with some beneficiary villages earning as much as US$3 000 in dividends and US$50 in monthly pay-outs.