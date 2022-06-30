Three war veterans die in Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conferred Liberation War Hero status to two war veterans from Bulawayo province, Cdes Rogers Ngugama Hlabano and Themba Mlala, who both died last week.

Cdes Mlala (65) and Hlabano (91) died on June 23 at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Cde Hlabano will be buried today at Maraposa village, Umguza under Chief Deli, Matabele Land North whilst Cde Mlala, whose war pseudo name was ‘Simon Mabhatshi’, will be buried at Ngombane village under Chief Mabhikwa, Lupane in the same province on Sunday, July 2.

In separate letters announcing the conferments by the President, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu requested from the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Mischeck Sibanda to make the usual arrangements for burial and payment of benefits to both families.

Meanwhile, another war veteran Cde Mafukanyika Dube (64) has died.

Cde Dube died on June 26 at his Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo. Cde Dube, whose pseudo name was ‘Sihle Khumalo’ will be buried on Sunday, July 2 at Chibako village under Chief Bhango in Matabeleland South province.