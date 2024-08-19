Three years behind bars for attempted rape

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl was attacked and nearly raped by a man (24) who tripped her, threatened her with a knife before trying to rape her.

The culprit, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced to three years in prison.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe in a statement on X, said “On the 6th of August 2024 at around 1400 hours, the complainant was returning from the river, when she met the accused person, who tripped her and forced her to the ground. The accused person then mounted on top of the complainant, removing her skin-tight and pants before attempting to have sexual intercourse with her.

“The complainant screamed for help but the accused person covered her mouth and threatened her with an okapi knife. Despite this the complainant fought back and scratched his face and she overpowered him. A passer-by noticed what was happening and shouted at the accused person, who fled the scene with the complainant’s pants and skin-tight. The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

“The accused person was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will serve 2 years effective.”