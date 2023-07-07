Thrilling Battles Await as ZIFA Division One season heats up

Gerald Sibanda, geder[email protected]

As the nationwide ZIFA Division One football season approaches its midpoint, the respective leagues are taking shape, providing fans with exhilarating encounters both at the top and bottom of the table.

In the RUVIMBO Funeral Assurance ZIFA Central League, Tel One FC leads the way, demonstrating exceptional form. Their recent 2-0 victory over MSU FC solidified their position at the top, giving them a six-point cushion over second-placed Tongogara FC. This weekend, Tel One FC faces Tongogara FC in what promises to be a blockbuster fixture, poised to influence the title race. Teams like ZPC Munyati eagerly await the outcome, as they trail Tongogara FC by two points and Tel One FC by eight.

Tongogara FC, however, will be eager to bounce back from their recent disappointment of a goalless draw against FC Platinum Under 19. With 11 matches played in the league, the battle at the bottom is equally intense, with only seven points separating seventh-placed Dulibadzimu and 14th-placed CM Academy.

The Eastern Region League has provided 13 weeks of captivating football, particularly at the top where FC Wangu Mazodze and Tenax FC have been exchanging positions. In their recent encounter at Mucheke Stadium, FC Wangu emerged victorious with a convincing 3-0 win, taking a two-point lead into the upcoming weekend. Tenax FC will aim to regain their momentum when they face Manica Diamonds Under-19 at Mutare Show Grounds, while Wangu Mazodze travels to Mucheke Stadium to take on Masvingo United.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Region Soccer League, Arenel Movers have been unstoppable, leading the league without a single defeat. Their clash against Bosso90 this Saturday presents an opportunity to maintain their perfect start. Talen Vision, in second place, embarks on a journey to Hwange, where they will face newly promoted DRC United at Mpumalanga Stadium.

In the Ryamuro Northern Region Soccer League, leaders Black Mambas head into the mid-season break with a five-point advantage over second-placed Harare City FC. Black Mambas secured a crucial 1-0 away victory against last season’s runners-up, Golden Eagles, while Harare City FC triumphed 3-1 over Chinhoyi Stars FC. Chegutu Pirates find themselves level on points with Harare City FC but sit in third place due to an inferior goal difference. Their 1-0 win against Commando Bullets sets the stage for an exciting second half of the season.

As the mid-season break commences in the Ryamuro Northern Region Soccer League, Concession United finds itself at the bottom of the table with three points. ZRP Harare and Omnia FC complete the bottom three spots. While no official announcement has been made regarding the league’s resumption, fans eagerly await the thrilling football that awaits them when the action resumes.

Central League Division One Weekend Fixtures;

Saturday July 8:

Dulibadzimu United vs Chapungu FC, Amazon FC vs ZPC Munyati, Tel One FC vs Tongogara FC, FC Platinum Under 19 vs Banket Mine FC

Sunday July 9:

Bishopstone vs MSU FC, Shabanie Mine vs Kwekwe United, CM Academy vs Loss Control FC

Eastern Region Division One League Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday July 8:

Buffaloes vs Hunters FC, Renco Mine vs Surrey

Sunday July 9:

Rusitu Tigers vs Mutare City, Tenax vs Manica Diamonds, Midway vs Bikita Minerals, Masvingo United vs FC Wangu Mazodze, Grayham vs Chiredzi Stars

Southern Region Division 1 Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday July 8:

Indlovu Iyanyathela vs Ratanang, Mountain Climbers vs Adachi, Jordan Sinnot vs Makhandeni Pirates, Bosso90 vs Arenel, ZPC Hwange vs Casmyn, DRC United vs Talen Vision, CIWU vs Zimbabwe Saints, Binga Pirates vs Main Line

Sunday July 9:

Ajax Hotspurs vs Mosi Rovers