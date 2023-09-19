Thrills and spills as Lupane Super Cup knockout tournament kicks-off

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

IT was an exciting weekend of football in Lupane as the Super Cup kicked off at Somhlolo Stadium over the weekend.

Eight teams registered under the Lupane Football Association locked horns and four teams were eliminated.

The remaining teams will battle for honours as the knockout tournament progresses, at a date to be advised.

Fans were treated to a nail-biting match on Sunday, when Elitsheni shrugged off LSU in a high-stakes game.

It was a hard-fought battle, with both teams giving it their all on the field.

Thousands of fans, mostly students, who came to support their colleagues flooded the stadium buzzing with excitement for the Super Cup tournament .

The stadium was alive with the sounds of cheering, stomping, and whistling as the two teams, LSU and Elitsheni, took to the field. The atmosphere was electric, and the tension in the air was palpable.

The first half of the game was a nail-biter, with both teams playing hard to get goals.

In the second half, Elitsheni came out swinging, determined to win the game.

They scored two back-to-back goals, electrifying the crowd and leaving LSU’s fans in stunned silence. With the score now 2-0, it was clear that LSU would not be able to come back from the deficit. As the final whistle blew, Elitsheni’s players erupted in cheers, celebrating their victory in front of the home crowd.

LSU’s players walked off the field, heads hung low, knowing they had fallen short of the Super Cup title.

In a post-game interview, the chairperson of the Lupane Football Association , Mr George Mwambopo spoke about the importance of the tournament. “This cup is an opportunity for those who didn’t win the league and it’s also a way to give new talent a chance to shine,” he said.

“Our goal is to create a platform for up-and-coming players to showcase their skills and help them develop into the best players they can be. We’re excited to see what the future holds for these young stars.”

The Super Cup is bankrolled by businessman Letsweletso Nsimbi.

In addition to the glory of winning the Super Cup tournament, the teams and players will also be recognised for individual performances.

The awards ceremony will take place after the finals, with trophies being given out for Best Player, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper, Best Midfielder and Best Coach.

The teams will split a cash prize of $800, giving them an added incentive to give their all in the tournament.

Weekend Results

U/Forces 3 -2 Invaders (Egodini Grounds)

L. City 5-2 Shining Stars (Somhlolo Stadium)

Hotspurs 0-0 (5-4) penalties S/Eagles (Newlands Grounds)

LSU 0-2 ELitsheni (Somhlolo Stadium)